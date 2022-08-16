Interstate 77 shut down near Charlotte because of a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 are shut down near Uptown Charlotte due to a tractor-trailer fire near the John Belk Freeway (I-277) Tuesday morning.

According to NCDOT cameras, the fire is on the northbound lanes of I-77 at John Belk Freeway, right outside Uptown. According to Medic, one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

I-77 isn't expected to fully reopen until after 4 p.m., according to NCDOT. Drivers should expect considerable traffic delays and are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

Update; Tractor Trailer Fire on I-77N at exit 9; tractor trailer was carrying produce; no danger to the environment. https://t.co/0EkSM7XXqh pic.twitter.com/b7Vcazgw6b — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 16, 2022

CMPD said its officers are assisting the NC State Highway Patrol and the Charlotte Fire Department with traffic control regarding this incident. Police said traffic is being diverted from this area by its officers.

