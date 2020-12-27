Jeep drops 225 feet down embankment, driver ejected in Eagle County

Crews rescued the driver, who was taken to a hospital with injuries, after the crash at the Red Cliff Bridge, according to authorities.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews rescued a driver whose Jeep went off a snow-packed roadway and 225 feet down an embankment early Sunday in Eagle County, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. at the Red Cliff Bridge, southwest of Vail on Highway 24, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson.

The 2015 Jeep went over a guardrail on the icy, snow-packed roadway and landed on its roof, according to CSP and the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the CSP spokesperson said.

The Eagle River Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene at 4:15 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post.

After crews located the driver, they rigged a rope system to lift him up to the roadway, and the driver was taken to a hospital in Vail, CSP and the fire agency said.

The driver suffered a broken leg and some internal bleeding, and he was expected to be transferred to a hospital in Denver, the CSP spokesman said.

A tow truck later recovered the Jeep, and the scene has been cleared, CSP said.

Other agencies that assisted were Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Avon Police Department and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.