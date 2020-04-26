Vehicle loses control on I-25, goes over barrier into South Platte River

The driver didn't suffer serious injuries in the crash that happened early Sunday, according to Denver police.

DENVER — Firefighters and special operations crews rescued a driver early Sunday after their vehicle went off Interstate 25 and into the South Platte River.

Denver police and firefighters responded to the crash about 1:30 a.m. on I-25 near Alameda Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The driver had been going south on I-25 and lost control of the vehicle, which hit a barrier and went over and down an embankment into the river.

Denver Fire Department crews rescued the driver with the use of specialized equipment and ropes. The driver was taken to a hospital. A DPD spokesperson said the driver didn't suffer serious injuries.