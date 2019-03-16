JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. 285 northbound was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon near Turkey Creek Road after a single vehicle went off the road and 100 feet down an embankment.

A male and a female were in the vehicle, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. One person climbed up the embankment to the road and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The other was seriously injured and taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The Morrison Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol and West Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scene, according to Jenny Fulton with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

U.S. 285 northbound reopened about 1 p.m. after the closure between Turkey Creek Road and mile marker 250.

