Water main break closes southbound lanes of Colorado

An 8-inch line broke Thursday, causing the closure of southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard at Yale Avenue.

DENVER — Denver Water crews are working to repair a water main break that closed down the southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard at Yale Avenue Thursday.

Jose Salas with Denver Water said an eight-inch line broke at the intersection. Photos from a 9NEWS viewer show a part of the road apparently buckled in.

About five customers are without water -- most of them businesses, according to Salas.

Water main repairs are expected to last all day and into Friday morning, Salas said. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.