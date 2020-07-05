Water main break closes southbound lanes of Colorado

DENVER — Denver Water crews are working to repair a water main break that closed down the southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard at Yale Avenue Thursday.
Jose Salas with Denver Water said an eight-inch line broke at the intersection. Photos from a 9NEWS viewer show a part of the road apparently buckled in.
About five customers are without water -- most of them businesses, according to Salas.
Water main repairs are expected to last all day and into Friday morning, Salas said. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
