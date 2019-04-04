CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An 18-inch water main burst Wednesday evening in Centennial.

The rushing water caused officials to close S. Yosemite St. between E. Mineral Dr. and E. Nichols Ave. This area is between County Line Rd. and Dry Creek Rd., near the Willow Creek subdivision.

David Irish, General Manager of Southgate Water, said no customers have lost service, but the break caused substantial damage to the road.

Irish said it could take several days before the road re-opens.

