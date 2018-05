A water main break has forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard between East Warren Avenue and East Iliff Avenue.

That's just south of Interstate 25.

On Twitter, Denver Water said drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Denver Water has crews in the area working to assess the damage and begin repairs.

It's unclear when the road will reopen.

Correction: Colorado blvd will be closed SB from Evans to Iliff. More info coming soon. https://t.co/XTVz3OwH9u — Denver Water (@DenverWater) May 17, 2018

ROAD CLOSED: Colorado is closed both directions from just south of Iliff to Evans due to a water main break. Avoid area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/p1UJZdqh8b — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 17, 2018

