CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An 18-inch water main that burst Wednesday evening in Centennial could impact traffic for several days in the area.

The rushing water caused officials to close South Yosemite Street between East Mineral Drive and East Nichols Avenue. The area is between County Line Road and Dry Creek Road near the Willow Creek subdivision.

No customers have lost service, but the break caused substantial damage to the road, David Irish, General Manager of Southgate Water said.

He said they expected to finish repairs on the main itself late Wednesday, but noted that repairs to the road could take much longer due to the extensive damage. Irish said it could take several days before the road re-opens.

