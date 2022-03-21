Water main break causes a mess at Aurora intersection

The water main break was located just west of Interstate 225 on Iliff.

AURORA, Colo. — A water main break created a Monday morning mess at an Aurora intersection.

The water main break closed westbound East Iliff Avenue at South Xanadu Way early Monday. The break was located just west of Interstate 225 on Iliff.

Crews were able to open one lane of westbound Iliff at 8 a.m. Monday.

The City of Aurora said it hopes to have repairs completed by the evening commute.

