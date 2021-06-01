Weekend closure of Quebec Street under I-70 begins Friday

Quebec Street will close in both directions under Interstate 70 from 8 p.m., Jan. 8, to 10 a.m., Jan. 10.

DENVER — Quebec Street will close in both directions under Interstate 70 this weekend as part of Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Central 70 Project.

Quebec Street will close in both directions under I-70 from 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

Overnight closures to I-70 will also be required to allow crews to safely demolish the I-70 bridge above Quebec Street, according to CDOT.

Northbound Quebec Street

Motorists traveling northbound will use the Quebec Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70, exit at Central Park Boulevard, travel north to the Central Park Boulevard on-ramp, and exit at the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street.

Southbound Quebec Street

Motorists traveling southbound on Quebec Street will take the Quebec Street on-ramp to Stapleton North Drive, turn left on Holly Street, turn left to Stapleton South Drive to the Holly Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70, and exit at Quebec Street.

Monaco Street

Motorists traveling to Monaco Street north of I-70 during this time will travel south on Monaco Street to Sandown Road and turn left to Quebec Street. Here they will follow the marked detour for northbound Quebec Street, travel north to the Central Park Boulevard on-ramp, exit at the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street, and then travel across Quebec Street to Stapleton North Drive.

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 56-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.

More information on the project is available at central70.codot.gov.

