2 people dead after early morning crash near Kersey

KERSEY, Colo. — Two people died in an early morning car crash on US 34 Thursday.

The crash happened near mile marker 128, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). That's east of the town of Kersey in Weld County.

Two vehicles crashed at about 2:24 a.m. and rolled over, killing the two drivers, according to CSP.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the highway at Weld County Road 69, the department said in a tweet. They are asking travelers to find an alternate route through the area.

The highway was closed for hours Thursday morning, as crews investigated the cause of the crash.

