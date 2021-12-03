Significant delays on WB I-70 to the mountains

The drive from Denver to the Eisenhower tunnel is taking more than two hours due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

The earlier crash on the highway near Dumont also resulted in a fuel spill and traffic is down to one lane through the area.

The heavy delays are expected to last through the afternoon and drivers should be aware that alternate routes will also have heavy traffic and backups as people try to reach their destinations ahead of the big weekend snowstorm.

VERY HEAVY TRAFFIC heading in to the mountains.



I-70 backups extend from Beaver Brook to Dumont.. HazMat cleanup at Dumont (mp 235) continues.



Drivers should check cotrip.org for current conditions before heading out. While this incident is not weather-related, CDOT warned that drivers do need to be prepared for potential weather impacts this weekend as much of the front range will be under a winter weather warning with several feet of snow expected in some places which would make travel extremely difficult if not impossible.

Anyone who absolutely needs to travel should be prepared for road closures and severe conditions on roads that are open. Carry emergency supplies, food and water, and ensure your vehicle is equipped for the conditions.

