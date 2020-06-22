Police need help identifying boy hit by vehicle in Wheat Ridge

The boy, who police think is between 11 and 13 years old, is in critical condition after the crash Sunday night on the I-70 frontage road.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police are asking for the public's help in identifying a boy who's in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in a tweet that they are unable to identify the boy, who is described as being 11 to 13 years old.

He is white or Hispanic, 5-foot-8 and 200 to 250 pounds, with brown eyes and green and brown hair. He was wearing black sweatpants and black shoes. He has painted green toenails. On his left wrist is hearts and the word "King."

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Sunday at 11001 W. Interstate 70 Frontage Road North. That's west of Kipling on the north side of I-70, near a Medved Autoplex dealership.

The vehicle stayed on the scene, and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation, said a WRPD spokesperson.

Anyone who has information that might help identify the victim is asked to call 303-235-2961.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on crimes in the Denver Metro area can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.