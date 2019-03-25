THORNTON, Colo. — A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for suspicion of DUI after a Thornton police officer's vehicle was struck during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The vehicle was hit just before 5 a.m. Monday morning on northbound Interstate 25 near 104th Avenue, a tweet from the Thornton Police Department said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. In a Tweet, Thornton police said the incident "was no accident" and that it was "very preventable."

Brittany Noll, 29, was driving the vehicle that hit the patrol car, according to Colorado State Patrol. She was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, a spokesperson for the agency said.

As a result of the crash and investigation, the northbound off-ramp to 104th Avenue was closed.

