AURORA, Colo. — A woman was ejected from a Regional Transportation District train after it derailed in Aurora early Monday morning during the snowstorm, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Several others on the R Line train that derailed at South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore, the woman flung from the train suffered a serious injury but is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Longshore could not specify what type of injury it was, but several witnesses told 9NEWS the woman's foot was injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Longshore added. He said traffic officers are working with RTD to figure out exactly what happened.

Sable and Exposition is still closed but is expected to be open sometime this afternoon. According to Longshore, RTD is working to put the train back onto the tracks and make sure the intersection is working properly.

No information was provided about the nature of the accident, why the train derailed or in what way the woman was ejected.

This developing story will be updated as more info becomes available.

