Woman killed in motorcycle crash on I-70

Eastbound I-70 at Peoria was closed after a single motorcycle crash late Wednesday night.

DENVER — A woman is dead after a single motorcycle crash on eastbound I-70 near the Peoria Street exit.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and resulted in a full closure of eastbound lanes of I-70 at the Peoria Street exit, according to Denver Police Department (DPD) spokesman Doug Schepman.

Eastbound lanes were opened early Thursday morning, following the crash, Schepman said.

One woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died from her injuries, DPD said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.