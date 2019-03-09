DENVER — A woman who was riding a scooter on a road in Denver was injured when she was hit by a car after running a stop sign, according to police.

The woman was riding the scooter through the intersection of East 1st Avenue and North Cherokee Street Monday afternoon. Police said she did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by a car.

The scooter was broken in half and the woman was brought to a hospital with serious injuries.

Denver police said the scooter she was riding did not appear to be a rentable one. They said it was likely a personal scooter.

Westbound 1st Avenue was closed in the area during the crash investigation.

