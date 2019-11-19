DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is testing new wrong-way detection technology in reversible express lanes in the Denver area.

The technology alerts drivers when they are traveling the wrong way by using sensors which detect thermal energy from an approaching vehicle. An electronic 'Wrong Way' sign is activated if wrong-way movement is identified by the system.

It's being piloted at the reversible Express Lanes at Interstate 25 and 70th Avenue, according to CDOT.

The goal of the project is to improve traffic safety and prevent wrong-way incidents at the on- and off-ramp by alerting drivers so that they can turn around.

This technology is new to the Denver Metro area.

