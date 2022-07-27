Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado

James Holland, 80, of Fort Collins and Daniel Zahner, 58, of Boulder were killed in the crash, McPherson County Sheriff's Office said.

TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25.

McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports.

The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley, Colorado to Cherokee, Iowa crashed around 8:40 a.m. local time in a private pasture 12 miles northeast of Tyron, Nebraska.

“The weather was rain and drizzle with very low ceiling and visibility, which may have contributed to the accident, but at this time the sheriff’s office has no clear causes,” the sheriff's office said.

