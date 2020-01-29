DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

The wreck occurred at about 6 a.m. DPD said no serious injuries were reported.

Colfax Ave is closed in both directions at Speer Blvd. Southbound Speer Blvd is also closed as crews work to clean up the wreck.

Avoid the area if possible. DPD has not said when the intersection is expected to reopen.

