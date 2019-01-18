DENVER — The University of Colorado A Line hit a milestone and to celebrate, Regional Transportation District (RTD) and its partner Denver Transit Partners (DTP) are handing out doughnuts and coffee to passengers at the Central Park Station.

In a release, RTD said Friday marked the 1,000th day of service for Denver region's first commuter rail line.

Since April 2016, the A Line has been carrying passengers between downtown and Denver International Airport. During that time, ridership has exceeded 17 million passengers. RTD said.

The agency said ridership has been steadily increasing and even exceeded expectations. Just last week, four-car trains were introduced allowing for more capacity.