Pedestrian hit, killed by train Sunday

RTD said A Line passengers were being taken by shuttle buses between Union Station and Peoria Station.

DENVER — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an A Line train on Sunday around the intersection of Smith Road and Monaco Street Parkway, Denver Police said.

The crash caused delays for A Line passengers, a Regional Transportation District (RTD) spokesperson told 9NEWS. Shuttle buses were ferrying people between Union and Peoria stations, RTD said, and that riders should plan for significant delays. Stops along that portion of the A Line include:

38th and Blake

40th and Colorado

Central Park

The intersection of Monaco Street Parkway and Smith Road were closed while police investigated the crash. Drivers should avoid that area.

The person's identity will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is confirmed.

