DENVER — The A Line train to DIA is running fully from Union Station to the airport as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday after an earlier partial shutdown due to a single-car crash at the Holly Crossing.

According to the Regional Transportation District, a non-RTD vehicle crashed into the crossing arms there. The Denver Police Department said that North Holly Street was closed in both directions at Smith Road while RTD worked to repair the crossing arms.

A Line service between DUS and the Central Park Station had been interrupted due to the crash and was provided by buses, RTD officials said in a rider alert.

