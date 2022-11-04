RTD to continue A Line frequency reduction through Sunday

The A Line previously served stations every 15 minutes, but RTD has reduced that frequency since Oct. 3.

DENVER — If you're taking the train to the plane, you'll continue to have to wait longer to catch a ride.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will continue to operate all A Line service at a 30-minute frequency through Sunday, Nov. 6.

The A Line previously served stations every 15 minutes, but RTD began a service reduction on Oct. 3 and it has continued ever since, seven days a week.

RTD said the reduction in frequency is needed while repairs are made to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Dahlia Street and Smith Road. A Line trains operate on a single track around the work zone.

RTD said A Line service will return to its regularly scheduled 15-minute frequency on Monday, Nov. 7.

Train horns will continue to sound at the Dahlia Street crossing through Nov. 10 as workers and equipment complete project operations, including roadway striping and removing barriers. RTD said quiet zones will resume on Friday, Nov. 11.

Also, starting Friday, Nov. 4, A Line boarding will resume on Track 1 and Track 2 at the 38th & Blake, 40th & Colorado and Central Park stations.

