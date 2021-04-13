AAA to hold virtual travel show as interest in traveling increases among Coloradans

Travel surges as confidence builds | "Coloradans hoping to shake off their cabin fever by way of a trip in 2021 or 2022 should make plans to book now."

COLORADO, USA — AAA will hold its annual travel and adventure show virtually Wednesday as travel confidence is beginning to be restored among Coloradans.

This will be AAA’s first full-scale travel show since the COVID-19 pandemic began, offering information about where, when and how to travel now that COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to be lifted.

"Interest in travel is surging to an unprecedented degree," said Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado. "Coloradans hoping to shake off their cabin fever by way of a trip in 2021 or 2022 should make plans to book now."

McKinley said last month saw the largest month-over-month rise in travel inquiries in more than a year.

According to an AAA survey, 47% of Coloradans are comfortable taking a trip as of March – up nearly 10% from January.

Of Coloradans comfortable with traveling, 25% said it’s because they got the COVID-19 vaccine, 31% because of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance and 42% because they’re confident in safety measures such as mask-wearing and sanitation protocols.

> Watch video above: AAA travel survey shows 40% ready to travel now