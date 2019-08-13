LOVELAND, Colo. — Seven years after leaving Northern Colorado, Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it is bringing back nonstop routes to Las Vegas and Phoenix beginning Nov. 21.

Allegiant will make four flights a week from Northern Colorado Regional Airport, or FNL, to Las Vegas and two flights to Phoenix-Mesa.

“The synergy we have created with Allegiant will directly benefit travelers within three diverse, yet highly connected areas," said Airport Director Jason Licon.

"We have seen the region’s excitement for air travel to Las Vegas and other warm weather climates like Arizona and are excited to be working with Allegiant to provide travelers in all three areas the convenience of these expanded travel options."

Allegiant halted service in 2012 citing lack of a control tower at the Loveland-based airport. Elite Airways briefly brought regular air service back to Northern Colorado with service to Rockford, Illinois, in 2015, but suspended service for the winter and never resumed flights.

