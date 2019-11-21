COLORADO, USA — American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) has entered into a multi-year partnership with the James Beard Foundation, making the carrier the official airline partner of the organization.

As part of the partnership, announced on Tuesday, American customers can expect to receive an elevated culinary experience when traveling. Former "Top Chef"participant Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio has been tapped as the first chef to create a menu for American's flights and lounges.

Beginning Dec. 3, customers will see the new items in the Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounges of the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier, the fifth-largest passenger carrier flying out of Denver International Airport.

Passengers traveling from the U.S. to Europe in Flagship First and Flagship Business will see the food offerings starting Dec. 11. Flights from the U.S. to South America and transcontinental flights between JFK and either Los Angeles or San Francisco also will be able to try the new menu items as well.

Patrons can pre-order the meals on American’s website starting 30 days before a booked flight to 24 hours prior to departure.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Here's when you shouldn't drive or fly for Thanksgiving

RELATED: Navigating parking near DIA during the holiday rush

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Recipes and DIY

