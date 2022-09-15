Amtrak working to restore Colorado train service after averted strike

Most of the routes that Amtrak travels, outside of the Northeast Corridor, are on train tracks owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.

DENVER — Early Thursday morning, President Joe Biden announced that rail companies and their workers have reached a tentative agreement in order to avert a nationwide strike.

Amtrak's routes in Colorado, the California Zephyr and the Southwest Chief, would have quickly been affected by such a strike since much of the track is owned by BNSF Railway or Union Pacific. Amtrak and the Amtrak workforce are not involved in the contract negotiations.

Both the California Zephyr and Southwest Chief were among Amtrak's initial long-distance route cancellations Monday. The company said the cancellations were necessary to avoid possible passenger interruptions while en route.

In a statement Thursday, Amtrak said they would be working as quickly as possible to restore those canceled trains and that they would be reaching out to accommodate those who were impacted to put them on the next available departure.

Regional Transportation District (RTD) trains would not have been impacted if unionized freight railroad workers voted to strike, since they run on separate tracks owned by RTD.

Among the key concessions won by rail workers is that they will receive 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in a deal that is retroactive to 2020. That means they will receive back pay of more than $11,000 on average once the deal is ratified.

Among other things, the deal also includes one additional paid leave day a year and the ability to take unpaid time off without being penalized. Employers will also have to pay a larger share of employees' health insurance costs (premiums will be capped at 15%).

Now, all 115,000 members across 12 railroad unions will need to vote on the deals. As of now, nine unions have agreed to tentative deals, while three others are still in the process of negotiating.

According to Amtrak, ridership numbers in fiscal year 2021 reached 114,629 across all rail stations in Colorado.