America's newest airline to launch Colorado service

Avelo Airlines will begin flights to the Western Slope with $19 fares.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — America’s first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years has announced new flights between Los Angeles and western Colorado.

The flight will be available four days per week: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The route will be served by 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft, Avelo said.

“Grand Junction is the center of scenic Western Colorado, and we are thrilled to bring our lower fares and caring convenient service to the area," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.

“Grand Junction is the jumping-off point for the exhilarating outdoor adventures this region has to offer, and the new route will help stimulate demand and inspire Customers to explore Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, downtown Grand Junction and beyond, including nearby Moab, Utah," Levy said. "And for those considering Southern California for their next getaway, BUR is the ultra-convenient gateway to Greater LA.”

Avelo Airlines will now provide nonstop service between 11 destinations across the Western U.S. and its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

“We are elated to welcome Avelo to Grand Junction Regional Airport,” said Angela Padalecki , executive director of Grand Junction Regional Airport. “Grand Junction is a destination surrounded by destinations, much like Burbank. This service addition will make the connection between our regions even stronger, and Avelo’s low fares and frequent flights will make it easier for our communities to take those vacations people have been dreaming about.”

“With more and more Southern California students choosing Colorado Mesa University each year, this new low-cost, direct flight will dramatically enhance connectivity, not just for our students but for their families as well,” said Derek Wagner, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) vice president of Intergovernmental and Community Affairs. “People want to work, study and play in Grand Junction, and this new flight is fantastic news for our entire region.”

Flights are available for booking now at AveloAir.com.

