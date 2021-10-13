New airline adds new destination from northern Colorado

After launching service to Hollywood last week, a new airline has added a second destination from northern Colorado.

LOVELAND, Colo. — America’s first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years has announced a new destination from northern Colorado.

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it is adding nonstop service between Loveland and Las Vegas.

Beginning Dec. 15, the nonstop service between McCarran International Airport (LAS) and Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) will operate two days per week utilizing Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

Avelo will operate the flight on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight departs FNL at 12:05 p.m. arriving LAS at 1:00 p.m. The returning flight departs LAS at 1:40 p.m., arriving FNL at 4:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas flight will be Avelo Airlines' second destination served from Loveland. The airline began service between Loveland and Los Angeles last week.

"Traveling between Las Vegas and Northern Colorado is now easier and more affordable than ever," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.

"We’re excited to add this popular route to Avelo’s Western U.S. network. Whether you’re arriving or departing, FNL is the ultra-convenient gateway to and from North Denver and Fort Collins."

The airline is offering introductory one-way fares of $39 for the Loveland-Las Vegas service at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Last week's Avelo flight to Hollywood was the first mainline airline departure from Northern Colorado Regional Airport since 2012. Avelo Airlines said it will offer a more convenient and affordable alternative to Denver International Airport to customers in northern Colorado.

"The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is very excited to be expanding the partnership with Avelo Airlines on yet another exciting destination," said Jason R. Licon, FNL Airport Director. "Traveling to take that fun filled vacation to the entertainment capital of the world will soon be even more convenient and combined with Avelo’s low fares it will be less expensive."

Avelo Airlines, a low-cost Houston-based airline, first began service under the Avelo name in April 2021.

In June, Avelo began service between Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: DIA at 25

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.