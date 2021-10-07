New airline begins service in northern Colorado

Avelo Airlines has begun flights in northern Colorado with $39 fares.

LOVELAND, Colo. — America’s first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years has begun service in northern Colorado.

Avelo Airlines took its first flight on Wednesday from Loveland to Los Angeles.

The departure from Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) in Loveland represents the Avelo Airlines' northern Colorado debut.

The service is the first mainline airline departure from Northern Colorado Regional Airport since 2012. Avelo Airlines said it will offer a more convenient and affordable alternative to Denver International Airport to customers in northern Colorado.

The airline said the service between Loveland and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) will take place twice weekly with one-way fares starting at $39. Flights are available for booking now at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines, a low-cost Houston-based airline, first began service under the Avelo name in April 2021.

In June, Avelo began service between Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

