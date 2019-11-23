COLORADO, USA — The world’s largest steam engine, the Big Boy, will be steaming into Lincoln County this Saturday.

This year, the historic steam locomotive has been touring the Union Pacific system to celebrate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary, according to the Union Pacific website.

The engine will be making its first stop in Colorado at the Hugo Union Pacific Roundhouse for free tours at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Limon Museum and Roundhouse will also be open for free tours and photos. The Big Boy 404 is expected to depart from Limon at 8 a.m. Monday.

To see the train at its first stop, you can take East I-70 to Limon. At the third Limon exit, turn right toward Hugo and travel about 13 miles south to Hugo.

The train will be making stops in Limon, Strasburg, La Salle, Greeley, and Denver during its commute through Colorado before returning back to Cheyenne, according to the Union Pacific's train schedule.

