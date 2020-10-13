Runway construction concludes at Boulder Municipal Airport

Construction work on Boulder Municipal Airport's main runway is now complete.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Municipal Airport (BMA) has concluded a $5.5 million runway rehabilitation project.

The project, which included partial reconstruction of the main runway and taxiway system, was completed ahead of schedule and on budget, according to the city of Boulder.

The project also saw the installation of new energy efficient lighting and signage. The reconstructed runway reopened to the public over the weekend.

BMA is a general aviation airport that provides business, private, recreational and emergency aviation services to Boulder and surrounding communities and is not served by commercial airlines.

BMA is located along the 3300 block of Airport Road in northeast Boulder.

For more information about BMA, visit bouldercolorado.gov/airport.

