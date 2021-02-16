The Broadmoor earns Five-Star Award for 61st consecutive year

First winning the award in 1960, The Broadmoor is the longest-running Forbes Five-Star property in the world.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Broadmoor has been awarded the Five-Star Award by Forbes Travel Guide for a 61st-consecutive year.

The gold standard in the hospitality industry, the honor recognizes the world's finest properties and rewards gracious, intuitive service.

The Broadmoor, a destination resort located in southwest Colorado Springs, is officially the longest-running Forbes Five-Star property on Earth.

> Above video: How The Broadmoor is working to keep guests safe during the pandemic.

Forbes Travel Guide inspected properties before the pandemic and when regional restrictions allowed for guests' safe return.

“These 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “During an unprecedented time, these top properties adapted to numerous adversities all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff.”

The Penrose Room restaurant and The Spa at The Broadmoor each received Forbes Five-Star awards for their thirteenth and twelfth consecutive year.

The Broadmoor is Colorado's only triple Forbes Five-Star award-winning property.

“To be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide this year is especially meaningful,” said Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli. “We’ve learned how nimble we are and that we can adjust to our environment and conditions in ways we never imagined, all while still providing exceptional service and memorable experiences at our unique world-class destination.”

Founded by Spencer Penrose in 1918, The Broadmoor offers "luxury accommodations and authentic western experiences and adventures."

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

