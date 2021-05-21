Bustang adds routes from Fort Collins to Denver, including on weekends, holidays

The new routes start Sunday, when full capacity also will return. Masks will be required for drivers and passengers.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Bustang will add two weekday, two weekend and holiday routes to the existing schedule from Fort Collins to Denver starting Sunday.

>> The video above aired on August 16, 2017, when Bustang service returned.

The weekday routes will add to the current four routes. With the new schedule, Bustang will leave the Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center at 5:40 a.m., 6:10 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.

Weekend and holiday departures from downtown will be at 7 a.m. and noon.

Those routes leave from the Harmony Transfer Center in southeast Fort Collins 20 minutes after those times and from the U.S. 34 and Interstate 25 Loveland park-and-ride about 30 minutes after.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.