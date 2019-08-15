ESTES PARK, Colo. — Bustang service will be expanded later this month to include trips to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), according to a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Beginning on Saturday, Aug. 24, and continuing each weekend (including Labor Day) through Sunday, Sept. 29, Bustang will travel twice a day between Denver’s Union Station and the Estes Park Visitor Center, according to CDOT.

Once in Estes Park, visitors can catch the free trolley to access a variety of locations in town, or catch a bus to the park & ride on the Bear Lake Corridor in RMNP. Visitors must purchase a park pass for entry into RMNP.

RELATED: Bustang service expanding to southeastern Colorado's rural communities

“We decided to pilot this program as part of our continuing effort to provide service to high demand recreational areas that have unmet transit needs,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

“Providing travel alternatives to a popular tourist area helps us to enhance safety by reducing the number of vehicles coming in and out of the Estes Park area, helping us to enhance our Whole System – Whole Safety initiative.”

A roundtrip ticket is $10 per person.

RELATED: Bustang, Colorado's statewide bus service, gallops to big rider numbers

"We're thrilled that people can now leave their cars behind and hop a bus to Estes Park, and even connect to Rocky Mountain National Park,” said Town of Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa.

“This pilot program is fulfilling a long-term need, making travel more convenient and helping reduce traffic during a very busy time of year.”

There will two trips, the leaving Denver at 7 a.m. The second trip departs at 8 a.m.

>Click/tap here for the full schedule

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS