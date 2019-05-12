DENVER — If you're looking for a ride to the mountains this winter, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) just announced the routes and dates for a new bus service to several ski areas.

Starting Saturday, December 14, 2019, and continuing through April 20, 2020, Snowstang will run weekend bus service from downtown Denver to Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin, Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs.

The service to Loveland and A-Basin will run on Saturdays and Sundays. A round trip to those areas will cost riders $25.

The service to Steamboat will run outbound on Saturdays, and return to Denver on Sundays. A roundtrip there costs $40.

There will be one bus providing service to each of the three locations.

CDOT said Snowstang will also offer services on the Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents Day holidays.

The state is promoting this service as another option to ease ski traffic congestion on I-70.

CDOT said passengers can board at Union Station or the Denver Federal Center.

There several other ways to get to the mountains without using a personal vehicle. That includes multiple shuttle services between the airport and the high country, as well as the Winter Park ski train.

Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft have also allowed riders to request vehicles equipped to carry ski gear.

