App will allow drivers to customize their routes, plan around closures

Travelers can customize routes from point A to point B to see if their trip may be impacted by road or lane closures.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) launched an update to its COtrip.org website this week that will help drivers plan their route ahead of time, and be prepared for road or lane closures or adverse road conditions.

"Now, travelers can customize routes from point A to point B to see if their trip may be impacted by any road or lane closures," said Bob Fifer, CDOT’s branch manager of the Intelligent Transportation Systems & Network Services. "Motorists will have an easier time identifying road closures, road conditions and construction impacts, all while replacing outdated technologies.”

The new website incorporates the following new features:

New Google Map

Travelers can use the map as they would any Google map and click on the icons for more information. Icons are displayed on the map by checking or unchecking the boxes in the layers toolbar. Layers include things like construction, rest areas and traffic speeds. There are also layers specific to commercial motor vehicle drivers.

Travel Alerts

Drivers can log-in in or sign up here for their own COtrip account to subscribe and manage their travel alerts. They can also save their favorite routes and cameras, and customize their travel preferences.

Social Media

COtrip traveler information is automatically posted to the @ColoradoDOT Twitter feed. New roadway hashtags and Twitter threads were rolled out in Spring 2021, making it easier for users to track and stay updated on closures and incidents from CDOT. Follow the account for real-time travel information and road conditions.

511 Telephone Service

The 511 telephone service is an interactive, voice-activated traffic information system travelers can access by calling 511 (within Colorado) or 1-800-288-1047 (nationwide).

The system will continue to provide a real-time option for travelers to get road conditions and traffic information. Learn more about 511 and how to use this service here.

“The updated website will be a great new tool for the public, however, we also wanted to bring the same information to your mobile device.” said Fifer. “With that in mind, we are pleased to announce that we are also launching a brand new mobile app on Oct. 1. Now travelers will be conveniently informed no matter where they go. We are committed to continuously improving access to highway information and technologies.”

COtrip Planner App

The new COtrip Planner mobile app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on smartphones and tablets that operate on iOS and Android platforms. You can download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store starting on Oct. 1.

The app will be fully implemented in three phases

Phase 1: Oct. 1 Traveler app with hands-free, eyes free functionality with customized CDOT layers now available

Phase 2: Fall 2021 Winter-specific layers including weather warnings, weather stations, plow tracker with CDOT snowplow contest names, and Express Lanes

Phase 3: Winter 2021/2022 My COtrip accounts integrated and new map search functionality, including event and camera clustering, predefined routes/areas, and adding an electronic sign layer Social sharing of cameras and road conditions will also be available

Future Turn-by-turn directions and recommended routes to user mapping app (Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze) Alert banners and push notifications Rockfall and wildlife reporting



The COtrip Planner app also includes a feature called TellMe, which detects the user's current location, speed and direction of travel to announce upcoming road conditions and traffic incidents as they travel along their route.

“We want Coloradans and visitors to our great state to have all of the information they need to plan a safe trip, no matter where they go on our state highways and interstates,” said Fifer. “We hope all drivers will take advantage of the website and mobile app before getting into their vehicles for a safe and more convenient trip as both tools will help to eliminate any ‘surprises’ on the roadway.”