WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A large part of the construction project to rebuild a stretch of US 36 that collapsed in July is nearing an end, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Friday.

The eastbound lanes of US 36 between Wadsworth Boulevard and 104th Avenue/Church Ranch Boulevard have been closed since July 12 after a crack on the highway quickly turned into a sinkhole. CDOT reconfigured traffic to allow two lanes of eastbound traffic on the westbound side in that area while crews worked on a more permanent solution.

Since that time, CDOT crews have been working to return US 36 to its original traffic pattern of three lanes in each direction, as well as add a temporary bike path.

By the morning commute on Oct. 3, CDOT crews anticipate all lanes of US 36, both eastbound and westbound, will be opened back to its original configuration. To complete the work by that time, CDOT has announced several overnight lane closures next week:

Eastbound single lane closure from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. (A single-lane closure along the existing eastbound lanes will help crews re-stripe and move barrier.)

Westbound single lane closure from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 until 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 (Crews will require a single-lane closure of westbound US 36 to restripe the roadway into its original configuration and reset the median barrier.)

Crews plan to reopen the bike path into a temporary configuration by Oct. 2. The far right lane of eastbound US 36 in the area will have a narrow shoulder and a concrete barrier, and the temporary bike path will be directly to the right of that barrier, CDOT said.

“Once the temporary bike path is open, bicyclists can expect intermittent closures of the bike path through November so construction crews can continue to work safely on the side of the wall," CDOT said in a press release. "Please be extra cautious and aware when using the temporary bike path."

Last week, CDOT completed work to install 6,000 blocks of geofoam behind a retaining wall to help with stability of the road. Geofoam is a lightweight backfill that has been used effectively in similar situations with settlement.

RELATED: CDOT completes geofoam block installation for US 36

CDOT had previously said it would cost $20 million to fix the highway. Kraemer North America is the contractor on the project.

Crews will continue additional work on the wall, bike path and a fence, with an estimated completion date of December.

RELATED: US 36: Crews install 2,500 blocks of geofoam

RELATED: CDOT hopes to have 3 lanes of US 36 reopened by October

RELATED: US 36 collapse: Everything you need to know

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | US 36 collapse