Cedar Point granted permission to reopen starting June 19

After weeks of waiting, we now know when Cedar Point has permission to welcome guests inside the park for the 2020 season.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It’s the moment roller coaster fans have been waiting for. Ohio amusement parks -- including Cedar Point and Kings Island -- have been given the green light to open for the 2020 season starting June 19 after a delayed start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine offered those reopening details Friday afternoon, which also includes water parks throughout the state.

3News is awaiting comment from Cedar Point in which we asked if they will be ready to open by June 19. We will update this story once we receive a reply.

DeWine's decision comes after a lawsuit was filed this week in which Cedar Point and Kings Island were requesting permission to open immediately.

Less than two weeks ago, DeWine had declared on Meet the Press that Cedar Point's return would be "the next level of reopening" in Ohio.

Once the park gates are officially opened to guests, the experience will be very different.

Last week, Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman outlined a slew of new safety measures involving the company’s enhanced app technology. Some of the highlights include a reservation system for guests to pick a date they want to visit, season pass processing, ticket scanning, cashless payments and targeted messages with real-time alerts regarding any capacity constraints. You can read the full plan HERE.

Zimmerman also recently announced other safety measures -- including capacity limits, virtual queue lines and enhanced cleaning efforts -- that could be implemented once Cedar Fair's parks reopen.

Cedar Point was originally slated to open for its 2020 season on May 9. The park, however, has postponed all of their 150th anniversary season festivities and attractions until 2021.

All 2020 season passes and add-ons are now valid through the 2021 season.

Other amusement parks across the country – like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando – have also outlined their reopening strategies. Disney World will start its phased reopening on July 11. Universal Orlando hits the restart button on June 5.

Here's an explanation of what the new Snake River Expedition boat ride will be like when it officially debuts in 2021 (note: video from Dec. 2019 prior to the park's decision to postpone the attraction until next year):