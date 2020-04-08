Chinook the Gray Wolf is Frontier Airlines' 100th Airbus animal

Chinook the Gray Wolf was a wolf-dog hybrid that was rescued in 1993, hours before she was to be put down because of the ‘wolf-hybrid' label.

DENVER — Meet Chinook the Gray Wolf.

Frontier Airlines has welcomed its 100th aircraft to its all-Airbus fleet featuring "Chinook the Gray Wolf."

Chinook was a female wolf-dog hybrid that was rescued in 1993 hours before she was to be put down because of the ‘wolf-hybrid’ label, according to Frontier Airlines.

The wolf’s rescue helped lead the creation of the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, located in Divide, Colorado. Chinook passed away in 2007, but her legacy continues to drive awareness and conservation efforts for the species.

The A320neo plane, with a wolf and starry night backdrop, was assembled in Mobile, Alabama.

“Taking delivery of the 100th Airbus aircraft in our fleet marks a tremendous milestone for our company,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. “We have significantly expanded our fleet in recent years as Frontier has continued to grow both domestically and internationally.”

Frontier Airlines said it operates the largest A320neo fleet in the United States.

"Airbus is pleased to reach this significant 100th aircraft milestone with Frontier Airlines, and to be a part of the airline's continuing growth and success," said C. Jeffrey Knittel, Chairman and CEO, Airbus Americas, Inc. "With 160 more aircraft on order, we look forward to many more of these milestones."

Frontier currently has a total of 160 additional Airbus aircraft on order, scheduled for delivery between now and 2027.

