CNN announces it will shut down its Airport Network

The long-running network has been a staple of air travel in many airports across the country.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — CNN announced it is shutting down one of its long-running television networks, becoming the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic's effect on travel.

In a statement tweeted by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy, the company said the Airport Network would end its operations on the final day of March, attributing the decision to the "steep decline" of air travel due to COVID-19.

The service has been woven into the fabric of flying for nearly 30 years -- broadcasting news, weather, stock market and entertainment updates into airports all across America.

A change in the media landscape is also part of the network's decision to end broadcasting. CNN Worldwide’s president Jeff Zucker said in a statement that the way people are now consuming content on personal devices lessened the need for the Airport Network.

"I want to thank our friends and colleagues who have contributed to its success and to celebrate the fact that for 30 years, the CNN Airport Network has kept millions of domestic travelers informed," Zucker said.

"It also became an iconic part of the traveling experience in this country. I am sure most of us have a story to tell about which airport we were at when we first learned of a major news event. Be proud that we had a hand in sharing some incredible stories with many millions of people over the past three decades."

Jeff Zucker has notified CNN staff that "the CNN Airport Network will end operations as of March 31."



"The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need..." pic.twitter.com/9se3oCw1gr — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 12, 2021

What other people are reading right now:

