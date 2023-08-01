What's up with Colorado's black license plates?

Many Coloradans are confused by the blacked-out license plates around the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — If you've been wondering about the black license plates in Colorado, you're not alone.

The blacked-out Colorado license plate with white lettering is one of four historical license plate backgrounds the state is offering.

The throwback black background design is based on the 1945 Colorado license plate.

The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) also offers a blue background based on the 1914 Colorado license plate, red for the 1915 plate, and a green background based on the 1962-1999 Colorado license plate.

The four historical Colorado license plate backgrounds are available from all county departments of motor vehicles or online, with $25 from the sale of each going to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.