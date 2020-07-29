Colorado hotels, safari outfitters rank among best in world

COLORADO, USA — Colorado resort hotels grabbed two spots in the Top 100 Hotels in the World list this year from Travel + Leisure magazine, while Front Range businesses also ranked as three of the top six safari outfitters in the world.
Overall, eight hotels received recognition in the prestigious annual World’s Best Awards from the travel publication this month, including two in Denver.
The biggest honoree was the C Lazy U Ranch near Granby, an 8,500-acre dude ranch that ranked as the No. 48 hotel in the world in the list that was compiled by reader voting. It also placed as the No. 5 resort hotel in the continental U.S., the No. 3 resort hotel in the West and No. 2 among resorts in the U.S. that are perfect for family.
“This 100-year-old dude ranch with access to 8,500 acres of wilderness offers seemingly endless activities for all ages, including trail rides, mountain biking, archery, and, in the winter, snow tubing,” editors wrote.
