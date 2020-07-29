Colorado hotels, safari outfitters rank among best in world

COLORADO, USA — Colorado resort hotels grabbed two spots in the Top 100 Hotels in the World list this year from Travel + Leisure magazine , while Front Range businesses also ranked as three of the top six safari outfitters in the world.

The biggest honoree was the C Lazy U Ranch near Granby, an 8,500-acre dude ranch that ranked as the No. 48 hotel in the world in the list that was compiled by reader voting. It also placed as the No. 5 resort hotel in the continental U.S., the No. 3 resort hotel in the West and No. 2 among resorts in the U.S. that are perfect for family.