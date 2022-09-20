Northern Colorado airport holds emergency preparedness drill

People in the area may notice smoke due to a simulated accident.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado first responders were conducting an emergency preparedness drill at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) on Tuesday.

The full-scale drill of a simulated aircraft emergency, which began at 9 a.m., was designed to test associated emergency plans.

While the exercise was closed to the public due, people in the area may notice some smoke in the air, due to the simulated accident. The airport said normal daily operations will continue during the drill.

Designed to present a no-fault, no-inspection learning opportunity for first responders, the drill was expected to last about two hours.

FNL airport staff, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, the Loveland Police Department, Thompson Valley Emergency Medical Services, Poudre Fire Authority and Windsor-Severance Fire Protection District were participating in the exercise.

