How are high gas prices impacting RV rentals this summer?

With Coloradans on average paying about $4.89 a gallon, it would cost someone roughly $500 to fill up an RV.

COLORADO, USA — Gas prices have set records this summer but according to one local RV rental company, it has not stopped people from booking RV vacations.

According to Chris Wolstenholme, families are doing it.

"To have the fuel prices jump up is a little bit of a monkey wrench but so far it's not really impacting us too much," Wolstenholme, the owner of Around the Park RV told 9NEWS. "People need vacation in some regard, you need a rest. So I’m optimistic that the fuel prices aren’t going to be a direct driver of our business flow."

Since gas prices picked up, Wolstenholme said the only change is people are booking shorter vacations but he believes that has to do more with people no longer working remotely.

"So instead of making week-long trips or two-week long trips, we had guests that were doing month-long rentals at that time frame," he explained.

However not all local RV rentals are seeing the same outcome. Colorado Camper Rental was not available for an interview on Monday but did tell 9NEWS gas prices have significantly impacted their business.

Still, Wolstenholme is staying cautiously optimistic. The former digital marketer studied RV travel in 2008 when gas prices surged to over $4 a gallon for the first time ever.

"I did a case study in that timeframe on National Park entries and campground reservations inside the National Parks as well as RV entries into the National Parks and those all were up in some cases 10 to 15% on the actual national park destination," Wolstenholme added. "So if history repeats itself I think the fuel prices aren't going to necessarily hurt the RV rental business because what we found back then is that people still want to travel."

AAA reports despite historically high gas prices, about 47 million people were expected to travel on the road for the Fourth of July weekend.

