Colorado Springs Airport reintroduces itself as 'Colorado’s small airport'

Flying from a small airport means less traffic, easy parking and short lines, according to Colorado Springs Airport officials.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As airlines and airports look to reassure travelers and invite them back to fly, Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is marketing itself as "Colorado's small airport."

“There are two major airports on the Front Range,” said Greg Phillips, COS’ Director of Aviation. “We’re the small one, and that brings some big, inherent benefits for travelers.”

Phillips says the Colorado Springs Airport is the first he knows of that is proudly proclaiming the benefits it offers as a small airport.

“Flying from a small airport is convenient, comfortable and friendly because there’s less traffic, easy parking and short lines,” said Aidan Ryan, COS Marketing and Communications Manager. “In the case of our airport, small also means big choices for direct flights to major hubs.”

“People know intuitively that small airports are easier and less stressful," said Phillips. "We’re making it an explicit point of reference and a great reason to fly from here rather than make the long drive north to Denver."

The launch of Colorado’s small airport is starting with a digital, radio and social marketing campaign, according to COS.

“The shop local and the slow food movement show us what’s possible,” said Phillips. “We really care about our customers at COS and we hope people are going to fall in love with Colorado’s small airport.”

