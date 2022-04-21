Colorado Springs, NoCo airports drop mask rules as Justice Department appeals

Most airlines and public transportation departments have also lifted their mask-wearing requirements.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Airport (COS) and Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) have joined airports and public transportation departments nationwide by ending their mask mandates.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida voided the national mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

"In accordance with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer enforcing the Federal mask mandate, face masks will not be required at this time for employees and passengers at the Colorado Springs Airport," said a statement from Colorado Springs Airport (COS).

"COS encourages travelers to have masks with them as some international destinations may still require one. Travelers are encouraged to check the policy of their destination and air carrier ahead of travel."

"Masks are no longer required," said a statement from Northern Colorado Regional Airport. "Please note federal ruling grants discretion for individual airlines and local transit agencies. Please verify your provider’s individual requirements."

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said Wednesday. The appeal process could take months.

The appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa. The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision.

The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its "continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health."

Denver International Airport (DIA) announced Monday that it would follow the Transportation Security Administration's direction and no longer requiring masks in the airport.

"We have been informed by the TSA that they will no longer be enforcing the national mask mandate at airports," said DIA. "As a result, masks are no longer required at [the airport] and we will be removing mask signage."

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced Tuesday that it will no longer require masks on vehicles or properties, effective immediately. Signage aboard RTD vehicles and displayed at facilities that reflect face covering requirements will be removed as soon as practicable, the district said in a release.

