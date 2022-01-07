Coloradans ready for holiday-weekend travel despite gas prices

Independence Day gas prices are forecast to be the most expensive for the holiday in history.

DENVER — Despite historically-high gas prices, travelers are prepared to drive and fly over Independence Day weekend.

AAA's new travel forecast found that 786,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend.

An estimated 47.9 million Americans will be traveling across the country, up 4% over last year and just shy of numbers last seen in 2019, said AAA .

"Despite high and rising prices on just about everything, we're seeing consistent increases in travel demand," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. "It seems that with so much going in on the world, Coloradans have decided they're due a vacation, and this is the year they're finally taking it."

According to AAA, 660,000 Coloradans will take to the roads over the Fourth of July weekend, while 72,000 will travel by air and 54,000 by cruise ship, bus, train, and other modes.

New AAA data found the average lowest airfare is 14% more than last year, coming in at $201 a ticket.

Mid-range hotel rates are about 23% more than last year, with the average lowest nightly rates coming in at $244 a night for AAA Approved Hotels.

"Even with gas hitting record prices, travelers are still eager to hit the road this summer. We expect nationwide travel times to increase about 50% compared to normal," McKinley said. "Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon."

AAA's Top U.S. Destinations

Orlando, FL

Seattle, WA

New York, NY

Anaheim, CA

Anchorage, AK

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Honolulu, HI

Denver, CO

Chicago, IL

AAA's Top International Destinations

Vancouver, BC, Canada

Paris, France

London, England

Rome, Italy

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dublin, Ireland

Calgary, AB, Canada

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Cancun, Mexico

Nassau, Bahamas

