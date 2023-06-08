Construction to begin soon on I-70 Floyd Hill Project

CDOT said the project will increase mobility and improve safety between Evergreen and Idaho Springs.

DENVER — Construction will begin soon on a project to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes on an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said construction will begin in late June on the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which will improve mobility and increase safety from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs.

The project received $700 million in state and federal funding and is part of the Gov. Jared Polis (D) administration's 10-year infrastructure plan, CDOT said.

“The I-70 Floyd Hill Project is many years in the making,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement. “From initial scoping to completion of the National Environmental Policy Act process in February 2023, we are now ready for construction. Moving the project forward was a collective effort from many partners, including elected officials, local, state and federal agencies, environmental and recreation groups, first responders and numerous community organizations. We couldn’t be where we are today without their input, support and ultimately their endorsement of the project.”

The benefits

CDOT said the project will accomplish the following objectives:

Add a third westbound I-70 travel lane in this two-lane bottleneck. This new lane will be a full-time, tolled Express Lane from just west of Homestead Road (Exit 247) through the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to Colorado Blvd./Idaho Springs (Exit 241).

Rebuild bridges due to use, wear and tear, and heavy usage.

Construct a missing two-mile section of the frontage road between U.S. 6 and the Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway interchanges, which will improve emergency response.

Build an extended on-ramp from U.S. 6 onto eastbound I-70 for slow-moving vehicles to have more room to merge.

Improve traffic flow and access at interchanges and intersections.

Improve sight distance and safety by straightening roadway curves.

Improve the Clear Creek Greenway trail.

Implement environmental mitigation to enhance wildlife connectivity, air and water quality, stream conditions and recreation.

Install two permanent air quality monitors.

“The I-70 Mountain Corridor, particularly at Floyd Hill, is the gateway to Colorado’s mountains and a critical economic and tourism route,” said CDOT I-70 Floyd Hill Project Director Kurt Kionka in a statement. “Increasing traffic volumes, tight curves and steep grades — which are often exacerbated by weather — require a project that will improve travel time reliability and safety. By eliminating the bottleneck at Floyd Hill, the project will significantly ease congestion and decrease the number and severity of crashes.”

The impacts

CDOT and contractor Kraemer North America are committed to minimizing impacts to residents and drivers, the agency said.

The first phase of the project will involve rock scaling and blasting on the four-mile stretch between County Road 65 and the bottom of Floyd Hill. Motorists should expect daytime 20-minute traffic on both directions of I-70 starting in late July or early August. Crews will perform rock blasting and scaling for 20 minutes and then reopen the roadway, but motorists can anticipate up to 45 minutes of delays. Blasting is anticipated to occur two times per week through early 2024.

CDOT said motorists can get updates on when blasting activities are planned by signing up for text alerts. Text floydhill to 21000 to get the alerts.

Travel lanes will be maintained in each direction of I-70 during peak travel hours, but overnight lane closures on I-70 will happen semi-regularly. Lane closure hours will vary based on season, day of the week, the number of lanes being closed and the travel direction.

There will also be reduced lane and shoulder widths and drivers should expect reduced speed limits and increased truck traffic going in and out of the work zones. Motorists can also expect minor impacts to the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Homestead Road and periodic daytime flagging on U.S. 40.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2028.

